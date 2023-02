Campbell is a transfer DE/OLB from Lenoir-Rhyne University and will have 3 years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2023.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Campbell told BleedTechBlue.com, "I love what Coach Cumbie is doing with the football program. The whole coaching staff made it known that I am wanted in this program. They can help me achieve my goals on and off the field. LA Tech is a great school and has a very bright future."

As a true freshman in 2022, Campbell had 23 tackles, 8 TFL, and 3.5 sacks for the Bears.

THE FILM