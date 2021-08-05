Louisiana Tech reports for fall camp TODAY!! First practice is tomorrow!!

Today we take a look at the offensive line.

It's no secret, the offensive line struggled in 2020, and that may be putting it nicely. The Bulldogs averaged only 2.9 yards per carry and allowed 29 sacks in 2020.

Dave DeGuglielmo was hired to coach the OL in 2021. Coach Guge comes to Louisiana Tech with 16 years of NFL experience and 12 years of collegiate experience.

Can Guge fix the issues? We’ll find out.

Josh Mote and Abraham Delfin return as the veterans on the offensive line.

Mote will start at LG, Delfin will slide over to C in 2021 after starting all 10 games at RG in 2020.

Biron Rossell, Dakota White, Walker Hankinson, Michael Gause, Jerren Gilbert, Jonah Brewster, Bert Hale, and Ray Kelly are the other returners up front.

