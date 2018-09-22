J’Mar Smith is for Real: The Bulldogs signal caller has had questions surrounding him for quite some time. Smith stepped up on Saturday night against LSU and played one of his better games. While he finished only 27/50 (54%), Smith was let down by five drops from Tech receivers. Facing an early 24-0 deficit, Smith led the Bulldogs to 21 consecutive points to give Tech a chance to win the game late. In all, Smith finished with 330 yards through the air to go along with three touchdowns and one interception.

OL Cleaned Up: Tech had some issues across its offensive line in its first two games against South Alabama and Southern. The Bulldogs put those questions to bed Saturday night against one of the best defensive lines in the country. J’Mar Smith was sacked twice in the game, both of those coming on the final drive. Skip Holtz believes that this is the best offensive line he’s had at Tech, and they proved that on Saturday night.

WR Play was Suspect: Adrian Hardy played the best game of his Bulldog career ending up with ten catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. But, four Rhashid Bonnette drops, one leading to an interception and a Hardy fumble in the first half led to Tech falling behind early and never being able to fully recover.

Front Seven Must Improve: While Tech did get back in the game, the Bulldog front seven really struggled in the first half allowing 6.1 yards per carry. The ‘Dogs did tighten up in the second half allowing only 2.9 yards per carry, but a slow start can’t be had going forward as Tech enters conference play next week. In all, LSU racked up 218 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Tech is Dangerous: Tech has now played three games in 2018 and have gotten progressively better in each one. With conference play beginning next week at North Texas, this Tech team has what it takes to win a Conference USA Championship. While the Bulldogs can certainly improve in certain areas, there is reason for optimism in Ruston.