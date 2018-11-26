Gamble has played defensive back in high school, but has played running back primarily at Booneville and had 1,313 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry as a senior in 2018. For his career, Gamble accounted for 4,950 total yards and 57 touchdowns.

The Louisiana Tech coaching staff wasted no time after wrapping up the regular season to hit the road and start recruiting. Tech cornerbacks coach, Jeff Burris, was in Booneville, Mississippi Sunday night to meet with defensive back prospect, Dallas Gamble .

Speaking with BleedTechBlue.com about his in-home visit, Gamble said, “It went great. I enjoyed every moment of it.”



Asked about what it was like to meet with a 10-year NFL veteran in Jeff Burris, Gamble went on to say, “He played in the NFL for 10 years, so he knows the blueprint for making it to the NFL. I’m making my decision in February. My family loved [Burris], they thought he [presented Louisiana Tech] very well to us.”

Gamble is expected to choose between Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, and South Alabama come February. With Christian Archangel and Khiry Morrison already committed at defensive back, the Bulldogs will look to add more talent to the back-end of Blake Baker’s talented secondary.

