BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Charlotte for Its final road game of 2022 on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (3-7 in 1st season at LA Tech)

Charlotte Interim Head Coach: Pete Rossomando (1-2 In 3 games as Interim HC)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (3-7, 2-4) vs Charlotte (2-9, 1-6)

When: November 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM

Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium In Charlotte, NC

TV Network: ESPN3

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | LA Tech knocks off MTSU, road trip to UTSA on deck

Stat Attack | Charlotte

Weekly Press Conference | Charlotte

BTB Radio | UTSA Recap, AD Eric Wood joins show, Charlotte preview

NFL Update | Milton Williams Impresses In Week 10

Scouting Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds

Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs Charlotte

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Charlotte

Keys to Victory | Charlotte

Game Thread | LA Tech vs Charlotte

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!