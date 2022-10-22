BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will host Rice in a Conference USA tilt on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (2-4, 1st season)

Rice Head Coach: Mike Bloomgren (14-34, 5th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1) vs Rice (3-3, 1-1)

When: October 22, 2022 at 2 PM

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

TV Network: ESPN+

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

---

