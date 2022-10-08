GAME DAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UTEP
BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will open C-USA play Saturday night when its hosts UTEP inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
The Bulldogs are 14-3-1 all-time against the Miners.
Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (1-3, 1st season)
UTEP Head Coach: Dana Dimel (15-36, 5th season)
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (1-3) vs UTEP (3-3)
When: October 8, 2022 at 6 PM
Where: Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA
TV Network: ESPN+
Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | Coming off Bye Week, LA Tech to Host UTEP
Weekly Press Conference | UTEP Game Week
Game Week Practice Report | UTEP
BTB Radio | UTEP Preview, Smoke & Beejay, PxP Voice Malcolm Butler
How did the NFL 'Dogs perform in week 4?
Film Room | LA Tech Sports Central breaks down the LA Tech Run Game
Scouting UTEP QB Gavin Hardison
Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs UTEP
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs UTEP
Recruiting | Visitors for UTEP Game
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
---
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!