Louisiana Tech will open C-USA play Saturday night when its hosts UTEP inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

The Bulldogs are 14-3-1 all-time against the Miners.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (1-3, 1st season)

UTEP Head Coach: Dana Dimel (15-36, 5th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (1-3) vs UTEP (3-3)

When: October 8, 2022 at 6 PM

Where: Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

TV Network: ESPN+

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

