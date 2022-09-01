BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

The Bulldogs will open the Sonny Cumbie Era at Missouri on Thursday night.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 3-9 season in 2021, while Missouri finished 6-7.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (0-0, 1st season)

Missouri Head Coach: Eli Drinkwitz (11-12, 3rd season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (0-0) @ Missouri (0-0)

When: September 1, 2022 at 7 PM

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO

TV Network: ESPNU

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

