GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Missouri
BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.
The Bulldogs will open the Sonny Cumbie Era at Missouri on Thursday night.
Louisiana Tech is coming off a 3-9 season in 2021, while Missouri finished 6-7.
Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (0-0, 1st season)
Missouri Head Coach: Eli Drinkwitz (11-12, 3rd season)
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (0-0) @ Missouri (0-0)
When: September 1, 2022 at 7 PM
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO
TV Network: ESPNU
Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | LA Tech to open its 2022 season at Missouri on Thursday Night
Game Week Practice Report | Missouri
LA Tech vs Missouri | Top Returning Players in 2022
Week 1 | Thoughts on LA Tech's Depth Chart at Missouri
Know the Opponent | Missouri Tigers
Weekly Press Conference | Missouri Game Week
BTB Radio | Smoke Harris & Beejay Williamson join show, DeArmond on Mizzou
Scouting Missouri QB Brady Cook
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Missouri
Three Keys to Victory | Missouri
GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Missouri
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!