Louisiana Tech will open its 2024 season at home against Nicholls on Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | Nicholls (0-0) @ Louisiana Tech (0-0)
When | August 31, 2024
Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA
TV Network | ESPN+
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
Head Coaches
Louisiana Tech | Sonny Cumbie (6-18, 3rd season)
Nicholls Head Coach | Tim Rebowe (53-48, 10th season)
News & Notes on the 2024 LA Tech Football Season
The 3-2-1 | LA Tech to open 2024 season at home with Nicholls on Saturday
Weekly Press Conference | Nicholls Game Week
LA Tech Week 1 Depth Chart Check-In
BTB Radio | Cumbie & Rebowe talk Tech & Nicholls, Season Predictions
Scouting Nicholls QB Pat McQuaide
Jack Turner ready for 5th career start at QB for Bulldogs on Saturday night
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Nicholls
FB Recruiting | Visitors for LA Tech vs Nicholls
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Nicholls
GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Nicholls
