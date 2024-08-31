BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will open its 2024 season at home against Nicholls on Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up | Nicholls (0-0) @ Louisiana Tech (0-0)

When | August 31, 2024

Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

TV Network | ESPN+

Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Head Coaches

Louisiana Tech | Sonny Cumbie (6-18, 3rd season)

Nicholls Head Coach | Tim Rebowe (53-48, 10th season)

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

