GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UTEP

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will return home for a matchup with UTEP on Tuesday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | UTEP (1-6, 1-3) @ Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-2)
When | October 22, 2024
Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA
TV Network | CBS Sports Network
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (8-22, 3rd season)
UTEP HC | Scotty Walden (1-6, 1st season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (790 yards passing, 8 TDs), RB Omiri Wiggins (41 carries, 171 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (32 catches for 445 yards, 4 TDs), LB Zach Zimos (42 tackles, 2.5 TFL), LB Kolbe Fields (41 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)
UTEP Leaders | QB Skyler Locklear (953 yards passing, 4 TDs & 5 INTs), RB Jevon Jackson (91 carries for 387 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Kenny Odom (22 catches for 510 yards, 4 TDs), LB Dorian Hopkins (56 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT), S Xavier Smith (50 tackles, 0.5 TFL)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs fall to NMSU, host UTEP on Tuesday
BTB Radio | MTSU & NMSU Recap, UTEP Preview, Belinson co-hosts w/ BC
Scouting UTEP QB Skyler Locklear
Weekly Press Conference | UTEP Game Week
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs UTEP
True Freshmen Participation Check-In - 2024
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs UTEP
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs UTEP
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!
- OLB
- WR
- S
- WR
- OLB
- PRO
- ILB
- WR
- WDE
- OG