{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 08:10:57 -0600') }} football

Inside the Numbers: La Tech vs WKU Per Pro Football Focus

Ben Carlisle
Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky will square off at 11 AM Saturday inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech enters the match-up at 7-4 overall, while Western Kentucky has struggled to a 2-9 record.

Let's take a look at how Pro Football Focus sees the match-up playing out.

La Tech QBs vs WKU QBs
La Tech Player Overall Grade Overall Grade WKU QBs

J'Mar Smith

68.3

63.6

Davis Shanley

Aaron Allen

52.9

61.2

Steven Duncan

Coming off a solid, but unspectacular game against Southern Miss, it will be interesting to see if J'Mar Smith can put together two solid games in a row.

Steven Duncan is expected to start at quarterback for the Hilltoppers.

La Tech RBs vs WKU RBs
La Tech Player Overall Grade Overall Grade WKU Player

Jaqwis Dancy

76.4

67.2

Joshua Samuel

Kam McKnight

73.2

63.5

Garland LaFrance

Israel Tucker

56.2

61.7

Gino Appleberry Jr.
