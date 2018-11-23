Inside the Numbers: La Tech vs WKU Per Pro Football Focus
Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky will square off at 11 AM Saturday inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
Louisiana Tech enters the match-up at 7-4 overall, while Western Kentucky has struggled to a 2-9 record.
Let's take a look at how Pro Football Focus sees the match-up playing out.
La Tech QBs vs WKU QBs
|La Tech Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|WKU QBs
|
J'Mar Smith
|
68.3
|
63.6
|
Davis Shanley
|
Aaron Allen
|
52.9
|
61.2
|
Steven Duncan
Coming off a solid, but unspectacular game against Southern Miss, it will be interesting to see if J'Mar Smith can put together two solid games in a row.
Steven Duncan is expected to start at quarterback for the Hilltoppers.
La Tech RBs vs WKU RBs
|La Tech Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|WKU Player
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
76.4
|
67.2
|
Joshua Samuel
|
Kam McKnight
|
73.2
|
63.5
|
Garland LaFrance
|
Israel Tucker
|
56.2
|
61.7
|
Gino Appleberry Jr.
