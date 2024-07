Jalen Mickens announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Embed content not available

Mickens is a 2025 wide receiver from Willis High School in Willis, Texas.

The 5'10, 185-pound wide receiver had 50 catches for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2023.

Mickens chose the Bulldogs over Arkansas State and Sam Houston State and becomes Tech's 13th commitment in the class of 2025.

THE FILM