Jay is a wide receiver from Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, LA and becomes the 2nd commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2024 recruiting class.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Jay told BleedTechBlue.com, "Ever since the I received the scholarship offer from Coach Brown, he’s been there since day one consistently talking to me about becoming a Bulldog. I loved my visit for Junior Day today and felt like it was the best decision for me."

Jay is the son of Louisiana Tech legend John Simon Jr. During his days with the Bulldogs, John 4,463 total yards and 15 touchdowns.

THE FILM