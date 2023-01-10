News More News
Jayden Gray commits to LA Tech

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Jayden Gray announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Gray is a defensive end transfer from Iowa State that will have 3 years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2023.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, the Fort Worth, TX native told BleedTechBlue.com, "I developed a real good relationship with Coach Camp and couldn't pass on this great opportunity. Plus, its close to home."

Gray also held offers from South Florida, Troy, Old Dominion, Akron and a host of others.

