Jayden Gray announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Gray is a defensive end transfer from Iowa State that will have 3 years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2023.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, the Fort Worth, TX native told BleedTechBlue.com, "I developed a real good relationship with Coach Camp and couldn't pass on this great opportunity. Plus, its close to home."

Gray also held offers from South Florida, Troy, Old Dominion, Akron and a host of others.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue