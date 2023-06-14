Jaylin Henderson announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday afternoon.

Embed content not available

Henderson is a JC Guard from Steward County CC in Kansas.

On why he chose LA Tech, Henderson told BleedTechBlue.com, “The coaching staff was great, and I loved everything about the school!!”

Henderson averaged 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 2022-2023.

The 6’3, 175-pound guard will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2023-2024 season.

—

