Jeslord Boateng announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday evening.

Boateng is a transfer inside linebacker from Akron that started his career at Michigan State.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Boateng told BleedTechBlue.com, "I’ve built a great relationship with coaches over the last month and I believe in what they are building at Louisiana Tech."

Boateng was the leading tackler at Akron in 2021 with 80 tackles and 4.5 TFL.

Over the course of his career, the Dublin, OH native has played 893 defensive snaps.

Louisiana Tech is up to 4 transfer portal commitments on the defensive side of the ball this off-season.

