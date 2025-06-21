Joey Wittig commits to Diamond Dogs

Wittig, a right-handed pitcher from Northwest Florida State College, will come to Ruston with two years on eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Wittig told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose to go to LA Tech because of how welcoming the staff was and their ability to develop players as well as they do."

The San Diego, CA native finished with a 5.29 ERA as a sophomore in 2025 while striking out 18 and only walking 2.

Wittig has a 2.70 ERA through 10 innings pitched this summer for the Orlando Snappers in the Florida Summer Collegiate League.

