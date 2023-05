Jordan Turner announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday evening.

Embed content not available

Turner is a transfer from Baylor that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6'8 wing was a member of Baylor's National Championship team in 2020-2021.

The Houston native saw action in 32 games during his career in Waco.

As a high school recruit, Turner was rated the 24th best small forward in the country in the Class of 2019.

Turner joins a recruiting class for the Dunkin' Dogs that include F Terri Miller, G Sean Newman, C Daniel Batcho, G Devin Ree, and G Tahlik Chavez.

---