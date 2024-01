Morgan is a transfer safety from UNLV that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose to become a Bulldog, Morgan told BleedTechBlue.com, "The reason I'm coming to Tech is because it felt just like home. Also, Coach Burris and his background. I know he’s going to help me reach my full potential and get me to the next level."

Morgan comes to Louisiana Tech having played in 21 career games while making 12 starts and should bolster Tech's safety room in a big way.

---

