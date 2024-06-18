Josiah Rainey announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon.

Rainey is a cornerback from Sherwood, AR and is the 10th commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2025 recruiting class.

On why he chose LA Tech, Rainey told BleedTechBlue.com, "They showed a lot of love, and I like what they’re tryna build right now!"

Rainey currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Tennessee-Martin, Memphis, Arizona State, Texas Tech, and Utah.

THE FILM