Kaleb Arterberry announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

Arterberry, a linebacker, plays his high school football at Pearl High School in Pearl, Mississippi.

On why he chose LA Tech, Arterberry told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaching staff was great to me and my parents. I loved the facility and the place. The players also made it seem like home when I was there. I feel like I would wanna be there the next 4 years."

As a junior in 2023, Arterberry finished 108 tackles, 23 TFL, and 1 INT.

The 6'3, 225-pounder chose the Bulldogs over offers from South Alabama, Arkansas State, and Florida A&M.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue