Kells Bush announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Bush is a transfer defensive tackle from LSU that will come to Ruston with 4 years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Bush told BleedTechBlue.com, "It's a great opportunity to showcase who i am as a player. I love the coaching staff.

Bush played his high school football at Edna Karr HS in New Orleans.

THE FILM