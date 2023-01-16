Kolbe Fields informed BleedTechBlue.com of his intentions to transfer to Louisiana Tech on Sunday evening.

Fields is a transfer linebacker from LSU that will come to Louisiana Tech with three years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, the New Orleans, LA native told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaching staff felt like family!”

The 6'1, 218-pounder played in 11 games for LSU a season ago and was the 53rd-ranked LB in the country coming out of HS in 2021.

Fields held offers from the likes of South Carolina, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Purdue, Houston and a host of others.

THE FILM



