Kolby Thomas announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.

Embed content not available

Thomas is a 2025 wide receiver from Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, LA and becomes Tech's 15th commitment in the class of 2025.

As a junior in 2023, Thomas had 80 catches for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 5'11, 165-pounder caught the game-winning touchdown in the Cavaliers state championship victory last December.