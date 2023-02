With the 21 signings, Louisiana Tech will finish 70th nationally and 5th in the G5 in the 2023 recruiting cycle in the Rivals Team Rankings.

After signing 17 student-athletes in the early signing period on December 21st, the Bulldogs announced the additions of 4 more players into the program on Wednesday.

RUSTON | It was an historic day on the recruiting front for the Louisiana Tech football program on Wednesday.

Both the finish nationally and in the G5 are program records in the Rivals era. Rivals dates back to 2002.

Talk about making a splash, Sonny Cumbie certainly accomplished that on the recruiting trail this off-season.

Tech signed 12 players from the state of Louisiana and 9 players from the state of Texas.

The 12 players from Louisiana are the most of any FBS program in the state.

2023 Signees

QB Evan Bullock

QB Blake Baker

RB Keith Willis Jr

WR Dakota Williams

WR Dedrick Latulas

TE Eli Finley

OL Troy Smith III

OL Ja'Marion Kennedy

OL Hayden Christman

OL Roy Brackins III

OL Keystone Allison

DE Obinna Okeke

DE Charlie Robinson

DT Lip Whitaker

LB Colton Deckard

LB Demardrick Blunt

CB Ked Harper

CB David Webb III

S Cam Hill

S Jacob Fields

S Michael Richard

The Bulldogs have also added 15 commitments from the transfer portal that will be announced at the start of the spring quarter in March.

The start of spring practice in March can't get here soon enough!

---

