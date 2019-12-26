Louisiana Tech (10-3) defeated Miami (6-7) in the Walk On's Independence Bowl by a score of 14-0 Thursday night.

In a game that saw the two teams combine for 18 punts, the Bulldogs were able to make just enough plays to earn the win.

In the win, J'Mar Smith didn't have his best performance but totaled 197 total yards and 2 total touchdowns.

Smith hit Israel Tucker on a 26-yard strike to give Tech a 7-0 lead with 9:34 remaining in the first half.

The Bulldogs were unable to score again until Smith punched it in on the ground from 8 yards out with 1:15 remaining in the game to give Tech a 14-0 lead, which ended up being the final score.

Justin Henderson earned Offensive MVP honors in the win after piling up 99 total yards on 25 touches.

The Tech defense carried the Bulldogs throughout the evening limiting Miami to just 227 total yards.

Bob Diaco's defense had 4 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and forced 3 turnovers in a dominating performance.

Connor Taylor was named Defensive MVP after tallying 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 TFL.

The Bulldogs became the first non-power conference team to shut out a power conference team in a bowl game in the BCS/CFP era, per Stats by STATS.

The shutout marks the first time the Bulldogs have shutout an opponent since 2011 when Tech shutout New Mexico State 44-0 to win the WAC Championship.

The 10 wins in 2019 mark the first time Tech has won 10 games since 1984, and the first time Tech has won 10 games in its Division 1/FBS era.

