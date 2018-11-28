BleedTechBlue.com has learned that Louisiana Tech has accepted an invitation to play in the 17th annual Hawaii Bowl against the Hawaii Warriors.

The game will be played December 22nd and will be broadcasted on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 9:30PM CT.

Louisiana Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall while Hawaii finished up at 8-5.

A press conference is set for 2:45PM to make it official.

Skip Holtz and his Bulldogs will be appearing in their fifth consecutive bowl game. Tech has won its previous four from 2014-2017.

Nick Rolovich and Hawaii will be appearing in the Hawaii Bowl for the second time in three years.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com for the #1 Louisiana Tech Athletics coverage around!