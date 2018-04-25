Louisiana Tech had a banner year in 2017 when three Bulldogs were selected into the NFL. In fact, since 2013 the Bulldogs have had 17 players see significant NFL action.

When the 2018 NFL Draft opens on Thursday, Carlos Henderson (3rd, Denver), Trent Taylor (5th, San Francisco), and Xavier Woods (6th, Dallas) will no longer be available for selection.

While Henderson missed the season due to injury, Taylor and Woods made an immediate impact for their respective franchises. Taylor caught 43 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers in his first season, while Woods collected 31 total tackles and one interception for the Cowboys.

While those three were busy making their mark at the professional level, their former teammates were back in Ruston leading the Bulldogs to their fourth consecutive bowl win.

At the forefront of the fourth consecutive bowl win were three seniors: Boston Scott, Secdrick Cooper, and Jonathan Barnes — all three well known to Bulldog fans entering the season, and certainly performed at a level that put themselves on the map for NFL executives.

While it’s not likely that all three will hear their names called this weekend, it’s almost certain that each of these beloved Bulldogs will be given at least a shot at the road less traveled, signing as undrafted free agents. Let’s take a look at each player and where they might be selected.

Boston Scott:

Collegiate Stats: 288 rushes, 1,840 yards, 14 touchdowns, 32 receptions, 307 yards and one touchdown

Boston Scott came to Louisiana Tech as a little-known running back from Zachary High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In fact, Scott was a walk-on for Skip Holtz in 2013. After redshirting in 2013 and only carrying the ball once in 2014, Scott began to push for playing time in 2015. In Tech’s New Orleans Bowl victory over Arkansas State, Scott ran for 106 yards on only four carries. This performance put him on the map amongst those close to the program. Scott went on to rush for 515 yards in 2016 behind Jarred Craft, before fully bursting onto the scene with 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.

What does Scott do well?

While he is a bit on the smaller side, Scott is a complete running back. He can mix it up between the tackles, use his speed to get an edge and go the distance, and catch the ball out of the backfield. Boston can also return kicks at a high level and never lost a fumble in his collegiate career.

DraftAnalyst.com on Scott, “Easily changes direction and cuts back against the grain without losing momentum.”

What concerns NFL scouts?

Size. Scott is only 5’8 and rarely do 5’8 running backs contribute in a big way in the NFL. He also must improve in pass protection.

Draft Prediction:

Boston Scott has been an underdog his whole career, and it has never hindered him from reaching his goal. I see Scott getting drafted in the 7th round on Saturday afternoon.

Secdrick Cooper:

Collegiate Stats: 177 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three interceptions

Secdrick Cooper was a contributor in the Louisiana Tech secondary from the second he stepped on campus in Ruston. The Marrero, La. native was known throughout his Bulldog career for his hard hitting abilities. As a senior, Cooper became more of a finished product at safety. In addition to hard hitting, Cooper became more of a ball hawk with three interceptions in 2017. Cooper is a natural leader and was voted a captain at Louisiana Tech.

What does Cooper do well?

Cooper has great size at his safety position, he displayed the ability to even play linebacker in his days at Louisiana Tech. He is a sure tackler and is never afraid to lay the big hit. Late in his career, Cooper showed the ability to play the ball much better than he did as a young player.

DraftAnalyst.com on Cooper, “Hard-hitting, aggressive defending run plays and screen pass and wraps up tackling. Brings ball carries down at the point of attack.”

What concerns NFL scouts?

Cooper is not the fastest player in the world and struggles to defend wide receivers out of the slot. He is best suited for a hybrid role where he can see a good deal of time down in the box.

Draft Prediction:

Cooper was not on the radar of many NFL scouts before his impressive 2017 season. He was a late add to the Senior Bowl and collected an interception in the game. I see Cooper signing as an undrafted free agent with an opportunity to make a roster as a special teams player in year one.

Jonathan Barnes:

Collegiate Stats: 219/226 XP, 81/103 FGs, and a Long of 54

Jonathan Barnes had a phenomenal career at Louisiana Tech finishing as the school’s all-time leader in scoring. In fact, Barnes finished 8th in NCAA history in total scoring when he wrapped up his career at Louisiana Tech. Barnes also finished #1 in Conference USA history in total field goals made. Pretty impressive. Entering the 2017 season, ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranked Barnes as the #2 kicker in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barnes didn’t have his best year, but still managed to connect on 25/33 field goals with a long of 53.

What does Barnes do well?

Barnes is incredibly accurate. He finished his career at Louisiana Tech making 79% of his field goals including a career high in 2016 of 82% made. Barnes’ leg strength got better and better throughout his career as a Bulldog.

What concerns NFL scouts?

Barnes is built like most kickers, he has a slender frame and throughout his collegiate career it was apparent that his leg would wear down at times. In order to succeed over the course of a 16-game NFL season, Barnes must maintain his leg strength.

Draft Prediction:

After a strong showing at Louisiana Tech’s pro day, Barnes put himself in good position to get an opportunity in the NFL. I see Barnes signing as an undrafted free agent where he will then get an opportunity to participate in rookie mini-camp.

Boston Scott, Secdrick Cooper, and Jonathan Barnes have the best opportunity to make an NFL roster from Louisiana Tech’s 2017 team.

Other Names to Watch: Jarred Craft and Joshua Outlaw

