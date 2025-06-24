LA Tech's Most Unbreakable Records

Last week, I found myself pulled into the gravitational force that is Chris Low's ESPN article on college football's 10 most unbreakable records. Before I even clicked, I just knew Louisiana Tech had to be in there. I mean, c'mon — Troy Edwards torching Nebraska for 405 receiving yards? Or how about Colby Cameron's video-game-level streak of 444 pass attempts without a single interception? Neither made the cut.

So, this got me to thinking, what are some of the records in Louisiana Tech history that could very well stand the test of time. At first, I thought about just football, but then I was curious about all the sports. Needless to say, this sent me spiraling down a fun rabbit hole. Let the deep dive begin.

SOCCER

Player – 6 goals scored by Amber Posthauer at Alcorn State (Aug. 25, 2019)

Amber Posthauer, a 5-foot firecracker in the midfield, had just four combined goals her first two seasons at LA Tech. That more than doubled in the second game of the 2019 season as the junior netted not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six goals at Alcorn State. The first one came in the 14th minute with a 1v1 solo win. Over the next 52 minutes, Posthauer turned the field into her personal highlight reel, capping the day with a one-touch finish from the left wing in the 68th. By the final whistle, she wasn't just rewriting the stat sheet — she was etching her name into NCAA history. Her six-goal outburst remains tied for the fourth most in a Division I women's soccer match (three have tallied seven). This record will most likely go unmatched.

Team – 5 consecutive games in overtime (2008)

This is technically cheating since the NCAA pulled the plug on regular season overtime back in 2022. But come on … five straight OT games in one season? That's just wild. It all went down in 2008, a stretch of chaos the Bulldogs haven't come close to replicating since (they've never had more than two in a row go to extras any other time). It kicked off with a 2-2 snow-globe showdown at Boise State, followed by a frozen 0-0 draw in Idaho. The drama followed them home where neither Fresno State nor Nevada could be dealt with in regulation. And just when you thought it might end, LA Tech played at San Jose State and you guessed it, another tie after 110 minutes on the pitch.

VOLLEYBALL

Player – 604 kills in a season by Katie Dow (1992)

There's a reason Katie Dow has a permanent seat in the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame — and it's because she absolutely murdered the volleyball stat sheet (don't worry, it's legal in volleyball lingo). Hailing from New Orleans, Dow unleashed a full-on kill storm at LA Tech. Her senior year? An avalanche of 604 kills, smashing her way to a program-record 29 wins. That's 15.5 kills per match. Every. Single. Time. Yikes. The closest anyone's come to chasing her thunder was the very next season when Sharla Richardson checked in with a mere 436. Katie wasn't just spiking volleyballs — she was spiking history.

Team – 294 service aces in a season (1992)

Tennis courts aren't the only place you can find service aces. Back in 1992, LA Tech turned the volleyball court into an ace factory, piling up a jaw-dropping 294 service aces in just the sixth year of the program's existence. That's a wild average of 7.5 aces per match in what many still call the greatest season in program history. It was an ace-arama of epic proportions. And let's be real: that record might as well be written in stone — LA Tech hasn't hit 200 service aces in a season in 20 years.

FOOTBALL

Player – 405 receiving yards by Troy Edwards at Nebraska (Aug. 29, 1998)

Of all the Bulldog records out there, this one might just be the crown jewel. It's the 1998 season opener. The stage? Lincoln, Nebraska. The opponent? The defending national champion Cornhuskers. The crowd? 76,000+ packed into Memorial Stadium. The result? Troy Edwards going nuclear. He didn't just torch Nebraska's famed Blackshirts defense — he incinerated them. Catch after catch, yard after yard, until the final stat line read: 405 receiving yards. Yep, FOUR football fields worth of damage. Still an NCAA record to this day. He bested the old mark by 42 yards, and even in today's era of video-game offenses, no one's topped him. The bar was set in '98, and it hasn't budged. Legendary doesn't even begin to cover it.

Team – 100 points against Clarke Memorial College (Oct. 27, 1922)

Back in 1922, LA Tech's defense was straight-up stingy. The Bulldogs opened the season by blanking three straight opponents: Hendrix College, Louisiana State Normal (now Northwestern State), and Henderson Brown (now Henderson State). But on October 27, the offense said, "our turn," and turned Clarke Memorial College's inaugural football season into a full-blown track meet. Final score? 100 to zilch. That's right — a Benjamin of points. Three weeks later, they nearly hit triple digits again, settling for a modest 89 (sadness). Over a century later, that 100-point game still stands untouched in the Bulldog record books — and probably always will. LA Tech flirted with it a few times, dropping 77 in more recent years. And in 2012, they had 70 on Idaho through just three quarters. But then they kindly called the dogs off.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Player – 33 rebounds by Charlie Bishop vs. Centenary (Feb. 28, 1967)

When Bulldog fans hear "Summerfield, Louisiana," their minds jump straight to Karl Malone — and rightfully so. But before the Mailman was delivering dunks in Ruston, another towering talent put Summerfield on the map. Enter Charlie Bishop, LA Tech's first-ever 7-footer and a true glass-cleaning machine. As a freshman in the 1966-67 season, Bishop made history on Feb. 28 against in-state rival Centenary by hauling in a jaw-dropping, backboard-busting 33 rebounds — a program record that still stands tall. And let's be real … if legends like Mike Green or Paul Millsap couldn't top it, that record is probably safe.

Team – Averaged 101.1 points per game (1971-72)

In the 1971-72 season opener, the Bulldog Basketball squad managed just 75 points against Louisiana College. Not exactly fireworks. But whatever legendary head coach Scotty Robertson said or did after that game — whiteboard wizardry or a locker room pep talk worthy of a Hollywood script — it worked. The 'Dogs suddenly turned into a high-octane scoring machine, dropping 100+ points in 10 straight games. They lit up Southern Miss for 123 and casually hung 107 on Auburn like it was no big deal. By midseason, they were averaging a ridiculous 107.8 points per game, thrilling fans and torching nets coast-to-coast. The final tally? 101.1 points per game, a season average that feels more video game than real life. Spoiler alert: that ain't happening again anytime soon.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Player – 2,979 career points scored by Pam Kelly (1978-82)

Just a year ago, Louisiana Tech celebrated 50 legendary years of Lady Techster basketball — and if you've ever stepped inside the Thomas Assembly Center, you know it's more than just a gym. It's a shrine. Look up, and the banners practically whisper stories of Final Fours, national titles, and unforgettable moments. Among them, hanging proudly, is the retired No. 41 jersey — Pam Kelly's number. The pride of Columbia, Louisiana, Pam didn't just play the game, she rewrote it. A three-time Kodak All-American, she poured in 2,979 career points with smooth precision, averaging 19.5 per game on an eye-popping 62.3% shooting. Nobody's even sniffed her record since — not within 500 points. Let's call it like it is: Pam Kelly didn't just wear No. 41 … she was No. 1. The GOAT. (oh, and her program-record 1,511 career rebounds probably won't be broken either).

Team – Ranked top two in the country for 70 consecutive weeks (1980-84)

Once upon a jump shot, the AP Women's Basketball Top 20 was born thanks to Mel Greenberg of The Philadelphia Inquirer, who started it off in 1976-77. It didn't take long for the Lady Techsters to crash the party, making their poll debut on Feb. 15, 1978, at No. 20. But they weren't interested in just being invited — they were aiming for the throne. And on Christmas Day 1979, they unwrapped the No. 1 ranking like a perfectly timed present. From there, it was pure dominance: the Lady Techsters tipped off the 1980-81 season still at No. 1 and refused to let go, spending 70 straight weeks ranked in the top two nationally. During that reign? Two national titles, one runner-up finish, and a Final Four for good measure. They weren't just a team in Ruston — they were the team, a powerhouse that became a permanent part of NCAA legend.

GOLF

Player – 64 career rounds at or under par by Victor Lange (2012-16)

When one of South Africa's top amateurs, Victor Lange, signed with the Bulldogs in April 2012, big things were expected. And Victor? He delivered immediately. In his very first collegiate event — the Sam Hall Intercollegiate — he casually fired an eight-under to snag the title. Three straight rounds under par. No warm-up needed. Just instant greatness. That was the spark that ignited a legendary run. Over the next four seasons, Victor rewrote the LA Tech golf record book like it was his own personal scorecard. The crown jewel is probably his mind-blowing 64 career rounds of par or better — a number that still towers over the next best, James Swash, who sits at 50. With his silky-smooth lefty swing, three NCAA Regional appearances, and a CUSA Player of the Year honor in his bag, Victor Lange didn't just play the game — he owned it.

Team – 6 team titles in one season (1975)

The 1975 Bulldog Golf season got off to a promising start, finishing third at the Mardi Gras Invitational. Apparently third place was simply not good enough. The team played seven more regular season tournaments. The result? They won six of them. Count 'em up. The Quandragle Meet (1st). The McNeese Invitational (1st). The Northeast Invitational (1st). The Louisiana Intercollegiate Invitational (1st). The Tech Invitational (of course 1st). Then head coach Wallace Martin led LA Tech to seven more team titles, but that was over the course of three other seasons. Six in one? That probably won't be outdone.

SOFTBALL

Player – 50 wins in the circle by Debbie Nichols (1988)

Before the 1988 season, legendary head coach Bill Galloway made it clear: the game plan was simple — give the ball to Debbie Nichols and get out of the way. The 5-foot-8 right-hander from Mesquite, Texas, had already dazzled as a freshman with 25 wins (a LA Tech rookie record), but that was just her warm-up act. As a sophomore, Nichols literally doubled her win total by racking up 50 wins — yes, FIFTY — out of 58 appearances. She allowed just 42 runs all season, fanned 207 batters, and issued only 40 walks. Oh, and her 36 shutouts? Still the NCAA Division I gold standard. She went on to become a three-time All-American and had her No. 13 jersey rightfully retired. And just to flex a little more — the second-most career wins in LA Tech history? That would be 41… also by Debbie Nichols. Total dominance. Total legend.

Team – 0.39 earned run average in a season (1983)

It was only year four for LA Tech Softball, but they weren't playing like a rookie program — they were playing like rock stars with gloves. They blazed through the regular season, notching statement wins over the likes of Indiana, Kansas State, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and even tossing a no-no against eventual national champ Texas A&M (thanks, freshman phenom Stacey Johnson!). No wonder they punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series. With Johnson and sophomore Tami Cyr dealing in the circle, LA Tech spun 26 shutouts, including three no-hitters and six one-hitters between them. A 0.39 team ERA? Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the dirt. Other stellar teams in the 80's tried their best that single-season ERA record, but no such luck by them or anyone else over the last 40+ years.

BASEBALL

Player – 12.2 innings pitched in a game by Richard Hunter (1990 vs. Arkansas State)

The box score is a mystery (could not find it anywhere in the archives), but one thing's for sure — April 8, 1990, was an Ironman moment for Alexandria native Richard Hunter. The LA Tech sophomore took the hill in Ruston against Arkansas State and decided he wasn't coming out. The game went into extra innings, and so did Richard. He battled for 12 and 2/3 innings in a 6-5 heart breaker, setting the program's long-outing record (the previous mark was 11 innings by Keith Thibodeaux back in 1980). This is the same guy who according to a news article threw 166 pitches in a game against UL-Lafayette once, so yeah … dude had a rubber arm. Think anyone's ever going to top that? Not likely.

Team – 21 innings played against Southern Arkansas (Feb. 16, 1985)

Bulldog fans had waited 287 days since the end of the 1984 season to watch their favorite baseball team again. LA Tech was set to open the 1985 season at J.C. Love Field on Feb. 16 against Southern Arkansas. The two teams were set to play a doubleheader in Magnolia the next day. Little did they know they would also play a doubleheader (and then some) in the season opener. The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first thanks to an RBI by the catcher Pat Moore. The Muleriders would tie the game up in the fifth on a solo homer. The scoring would cease to exist … for another 15 innings! Four hours and 54 minutes after the first pitch, LA Tech walked it off thanks to a two-out, game-winning RBI by Jim Faircloth. The final score 2-1. The final inning count, 21. BLACKJACK! The closest the Bulldogs have gotten over the last 40 years is 16 innings. One of those came in the following season – 1986 – and another was as recent as 2023 at Florida Atlantic.

TENNIS

Player – 25 wins in a season by Zoie Epps (2025)

Heading into the 2025 season, if you asked me which LA Tech individual record was unbreakable, I would've quickly pointed at Marla Watson's 22 singles wins from way back in 1982. That mark felt untouchable — especially in today's college tennis world, where finishing matches has become a luxury thanks to clinch rules. But then Zoie Epps stepped on the court and said, "Hold my racket." Not only did she finish all 28 of her singles matches (a feat in itself), she won 25 of them to best Marta. So yeah, I was wrong. And now, I'm doubling down: Zoie's new record of 25 wins is the one to beat. Unless, of course, she decides to outdo herself in either of the next two years.

Team – 14 road wins in a season (1982)

The 1982 LA Tech tennis schedule was tough to say the least. A travel-heavy gauntlet featuring names like Ole Miss, Memphis, Notre Dame, Kansas, Auburn, and a slew of regional rivals. They basically lived out of a suitcase. Of their 27 matches that season, 19 were on the road. That's not a schedule — that's a tour. But the team didn't flinch. They thrived. They won 14 matches, including a four-match road sweep to close the season over Arkansas State, Southern Arkansas, UL-Lafayette, and Northwestern State. Nowadays, plenty opponents flock to the LA Tech Tennis Complex for matches so the opportunities to stack road wins aren't what they used to be. Yes, 2014 gave us a squad that picked up 12 road wins, but that '82 crew were true road warriors.

TRACK AND FIELD

Player – Chelsea Hayes 23 feet, 3.5 inch long jump at US Olympic Trials (July 1, 2012)

Crack open the LA Tech track and field record book and you'll find plenty of jaw-dropping marks that seem etched in stone. Legends like Kim Francis and Trey Hadnot blazed tracks, while John Campbell and April Malveo turned throwing events into highlight reels. But one record comes with Hollywood-level drama — Chelsea Hayes and the long jump. The pride of New Orleans, Hayes had bounce built into her DNA. A natural-born leaper with LA Tech greatness already secured, she stepped onto the runway at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a dream and a prayer. Her best jump at that point? 21-10.75. Then came her first attempt: BOOM — 22-2.25. A new personal record. But still short of the podium. Then: foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Four chances, four heartbreaks. One jump left. One shot at history. And Chelsea delivered. 23 feet, 3.5 inches. Good for second place and a spot on Team USA. Some records live on paper. Hers? It soared into legend.

Team – 9 consecutive years of having the 200m outdoor men's conference champion (2006-14)

When it comes to speed, few did it better than former LA Tech track and field head coach (and future Hall of Famer) Gary Stanley. The man didn't just build teams — he built a sprinting empire with 21 conference titles and 46 All-Americans. And perhaps nowhere was that greatness more blazing than in the sprints. In one event in particular, the Bulldogs practically owned podium at the conference tournament … and that was the men's outdoor 200 meters. For nearly a decade, from Michael Coleman to Al Fullwood, Trey Hadnot to Dennis Richardson, LA Tech turned the event into a personal trophy collection — nine straight conference titles. That's freaky fast and freaky incredible. And while the program has had its fair share of dominance elsewhere, this sprint streak might just be the gold standard.

BOWLING

Player – Allie Leiendecker named All-American for five straight years (2019-24)

On Nov. 15, 2018, LA Tech Bowling rolled a strike before the season even started — they signed Allie Leiendecker. Hailing from Wooster, Ohio, she was a walking trophy shelf with titles like the 2017 Junior Gold U20 champ and Teen Masters Varsity champ already in her back pocket. She came in hot her freshman year, racking up Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, NTCA Rookie of the Year, and Second Team All-American honors. Then came four more seasons (COVID year being the extra), and with each one came the same result — All-American. LA Tech has had a couple of two-time All-Americans. But five times? That's a category for Allie only. The All in Allie is practically short for All-American.

Team – Ranked in the top 25 for 40 consecutive polls (and counting)

LA Tech Bowling got rolling in 2004, but it took a couple of years before they really started making noise. That first strike came on Dec. 3, 2006, when they broke into the national rankings at No. 13. Then came a bit of a spare — a few scattered appearances, including a mini-hot streak in 2009-10 and a pair of cameos in 2010-11 — before the pins went quiet. Enter Matt Nantais. Hired in 2016, the new head coach wasted no time establishing LA Tech as a national program. By Dec. 4, 2017, LA Tech was back on the scene at No. 19 — and they've never looked back. Since then, they have been a mainstay in every one of the 39 National Tenpin Coaches Association's (NTCA) polls, peaking at No. 4 in 2023. It's been nothing but strikes since Nantais took over, and this bowling train shows no signs of slowing down.