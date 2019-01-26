Louisiana Tech (14-7, 4-4) will play host to Conference USA preseason favorite, Western Kentucky (11-9, 4-3) inside the Thomas Assembly Center Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 4PM, and the game will air on Stadium. Dave Nitz, the Voice of the Bulldogs, will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.

The Dunkin’ Dogs picked up a massive win Thursday night over Marshall 89-80 in overtime.

DaQuan Bracey led the Bulldogs with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the win. Jacolby Pemberton scored a career-high 18 points while also pulling down 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Anthony Duruji also chipped in 18 points on 7/9 shooting from the field.

With the win, Tech moved to 11-0 at home during the 2018-2019 season.

After seeing six guys play 30+ minutes against Marshall, will the Bulldogs have any gas left in the tank for Western Kentucky?

The Hilltoppers defeated Southern Miss 66-63 in Hattiesburg Thursday night and have now won three straight games in Conference USA play.

Charles Bassey, the ninth ranked recruit in the 2018 class according to Rivals.com, scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in the win. For the season, the freshman is averaging 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Taveion Hollingsworth will also play a key role in the ‘Tops attack as he is averaging a team-high 15.7 points per game.

Louisiana Tech will be looking for some revenge Saturday afternoon after dropping a 69-68 decision to the ‘Tops a season ago.

