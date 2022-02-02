LA Tech Signs Five in Late Signing Period

Louisiana Tech announced the signings of five players in the late signing period on Wednesday.

After signing 11 players in the early period, the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class now sits at 16 plays in total.

The five players that were signed on Wednesday include 1 RB, 1 TE, 2 OL and 1 DB.

Running Back

De'Anthony Gatson was the prized signee of the day for the Bulldogs.

Gatson, who previously committed to USC, will come to Louisiana Tech after rushing for 5,624 yards and 83 TDs during his career at Newton HS in Newton, TX.

Gatson held offers from USC, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and others.