LA Tech Signs Five in Late Signing Period
Louisiana Tech announced the signings of five players in the late signing period on Wednesday.
After signing 11 players in the early period, the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class now sits at 16 plays in total.
The five players that were signed on Wednesday include 1 RB, 1 TE, 2 OL and 1 DB.
Running Back
De'Anthony Gatson was the prized signee of the day for the Bulldogs.
Gatson, who previously committed to USC, will come to Louisiana Tech after rushing for 5,624 yards and 83 TDs during his career at Newton HS in Newton, TX.
Gatson held offers from USC, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and others.
Tight End
John Locke will come to Louisiana Tech from O'Connor High School in Helotes, TX.
The 6'4, 215-pound TE finished with 1,450 yards receiving and 12 TDs his senior season at O'Connor.
Locke chose the Bulldogs over offers from Oklahoma, Colorado State, Air Force, Yale, Harvard and Dartmouth.
Offensive Line
Elijah Bowser and Joe Ta'ase were the two offensive line signees for the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Bowser is a 6'6, 330-pound offensive tackle prospect that previously played for Tech Co-OC Scott Parr at Navarro JC.
Ta'ase, a native of Melbourne, Australia, will come to Louisiana Tech from New Mexico Military Institute in Rockwell, NM.
Both Bowser and Ta'ase will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2022 season.
Defensive Back
Devontae Mozee was the fifth and final signee of the day for Louisiana Tech.
Mozee played his high school football at Jonesboro-Hodge HS in Jonesboro, LA.
The 6'2, 175-pound defensive back was a 2A All-State selection following his senior season in 2021.
Transfer Commitments
Louisiana Tech has received commitments from 10 players that are currently in the transfer portal.
Those players will be officially added to the program at the start of the spring quarter on March 9th.
Class Ranking
HC Sonny Cumbie's first recruiting class currently ranks 3rd in Conference USA, per Rivals.com.
