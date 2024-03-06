Louisiana Tech (12-1) split a midweek series with Xavier (7-6) inside JC Love Field over the course of the last two nights.

Tech won the opener 11-3 on Tuesday night before falling to the Musketeers 6-4 on Wednesday.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Tech offense erupts, pitching solid in 11-3 win over Xavier

WIN | Caden Copeland (3-0) LOSS | Logan Schmidt (2-1)

Louisiana Tech jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning behind run-scoring hits from Dalton Davis and Ethan Bates. Jorge Corona added a SAC fly for the 3rd run in the frame.

After the Musketeers battled back, Tech began to stretch its lead in the 4th inning.

Cole McConnell and Ethan Bates each singled to make it 6-2 'Dogs.

Two innings later, the trio of Davis, Bates, and Jorge Corona blew the game open. The big blow in the inning came on a 2-run HR from Corona, his 2nd of the season.

Caden Copeland was fantastic on the mound for a 3rd straight start. The left-hander allowed 1 earned run in 4 innings of work.

Greg Martinez, Grant Hubka, and Ryan Harland combined to toss the final 5 innings on the mound while allowing only 1 run. Harland was electric late with 3 strikeouts in 2 shutout innings.

Bates was the star on Tuesday night with a career-high 4 hits and 3 RBI. Logan McLeod reached base in all 5 of his plate appearances with 2 hits, a walk, and 2 hit by pitch.

Game 2 | Musketeers hang on to defeat Bulldogs 6-4 in series finale

WIN | Connor Bailey (2-0) LOSS | Jacob Havern (0-1)

After both teams were quiet through the first two innings, Xavier got on the board in the 3rd inning with a solo home-run from McCormick.

The solo shot was the only blemish for Tech starting pitcher Jacob Havern. Havern allowed 1 earned run in 3 innings in his first career start for the Bulldogs.

The Musketeers would add a run in the 6th on a wild pitch before opening things up with 2 runs in each the 7th and 8th innings.

Karpierz and DePrey hit solo home-runs in the 8th inning off Tech reliever Reece Tarini.

Dalton Davis hit a 2-run home-run in the 8th inning to narrow the gap to 6-2 Musketeers.

Cole McConnell and Davis would each drive in a run in the 9th inning, but the Bulldogs were unable to complete the comeback.

Up Next

March 8th - vs Southern Miss - 6 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

March 9th - vs Southern Miss - 2 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

March 10th - vs Southern Miss - 1 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

---

