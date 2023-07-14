Landren Blocker announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

Blocker is a 2024 6’5 combo guard out of Little Rock Christian HS in Little Rock, AR.

As a junior in 2022-2023, Blocker led his team to the 4A State Championship in Arkansas.

The talented guard was named the State Tournament MVP after going for 21 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in the tournament.

In the State Championship Game, Blocker went for 32 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block.

Blocker held a number of offers that included the likes of Missouri, Texas A&M, TCU, Ole Miss, St. John’s, George Mason, and others.

HIGHLIGHTS