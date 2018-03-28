Louisiana Tech (20-7, 5-1) is off to a quick start in Conference USA play and will look to continue its momentum this weekend when it hosts Florida International (12-14, 3-3).

With it being Easter weekend, the three games series is set to begin Thursday night at 6PM and will conclude Saturday afternoon at 1PM. The middle game of the series will be played Friday night with first pitch set for 6PM.

All three games can be heard via radio on Sportstalk 97.7FM and will be broadcast on CUSA.TV.

The Bulldogs won for the 15th time in the last 18 games Tuesday night when they defeated McNeese State 9-2.

The ‘Dogs were only leading 3-2 heading into the 9th inning before exploding for six runs in the final frame. Dalton Skelton had the key hit in the inning. His two-run triple gave Tech a 5-2 lead, and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Mason Robinson also had two hits and four RBI in the victory.

Tyler Follis picked up the win in relief tossing two and a third innings of scoreless relief while striking out five.

Kent Hasler tossed the final two innings for his fourth save of the season.

The Bulldogs enter the series with Florida International with a half-game lead in the conference standing over Southern Miss.

Matt Miller, Logan Robbins, and Logan Bailey will once again headline the Bulldog weekend rotation.

The trio has combined to go 11-2 on the mound thus far in 2018 with a 2.07 ERA.

Florida International enters the weekend coming off a Conference USA series victory over Old Dominion.

Austin Shenton leads a potent offensive attack with a .366 average to go along with eight home runs and 15 RBI.

As a team, the Golden Panthers are hitting .290 and are averaging 6.5 runs per game.

On the mound, Friday night starter Logan Allen leads a staff that is filled with depth. Allen is 4-1 overall on the season with a 3.97 ERA. In 34.1 innings pitched, Allen has allowed 41 hits while also striking out 41.

As a staff, the Golden Panthers have a 4.81 team ERA. In 233.2 innings pitched, the staff has struck out 262.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com for complete coverage throughout the series.

