Eric Konkol and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs continued to put the finishing touches on the 2018 recruiting class Wednesday afternoon when Kalob Ledoux announced his intentions to transfer into the program.

Ledoux played his high school ball at Lafayette Christian Academy before playing the first two years of his collegiate career at McNeese State, where he led the program in scoring both as a freshman and a sophomore.

Ledoux became the first freshman since Joe Dumars to lead the Cowboys in scoring during the 2016-2017 season when he averaged 11.9 points per game.

As a sophomore, Ledoux averaged 15 points per game and shot 37% from three-point range while earning a spot on the All-Southland Conference third team.

When asked what drew him to Louisiana Tech, Ledoux said, “It’s a really good fit. I like what they’ve been able to do in the past; win games. I like the style of play they have. It’s close to home, and I believe I can accomplish all the things I want to do in college like win conference, be conference player of the year, and make a deep run in the tournament.”

Ledoux will have to sit out the 2018-2019 season before having two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019-2020.

When asked what Bulldog fans will like about his style of play, Ledoux said, “I think they’ll like my all around game, honestly. I can pass it; I can create shots for other people, and I can shoot and score it myself. I’m an athletic guard that can get out on breaks and make it exciting as well, so I believe with myself and the team that we will have, we will have a really good chance to do some incredible things.”

With Derric Jean exiting the program after the 2018-2019 season, it is easy to see where the extremely talented guard will fit in within the Tech program.

