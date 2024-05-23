Louisiana Tech opened up its run in the Conference USA Tournament with an 8-2 victory in a game that began at 4:25 PM on Wednesday afternoon and was completed just after 9 AM on Thursday morning due to weather.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bulldogs strike early, Smith solid in Bulldogs 8-2 opening win over Middle Tennessee

WIN | Reed Smith (7-3) LOSS | Trace Phillips (2-4)

The Bulldogs struck for 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday afternoon to take an early 3-0 lead against the Blue Raiders.

The big blow came when Grant Comeaux delivered a bases loaded, 2-out, 2-run single the 'Dogs.

With Tech leading 3-1 in the bottom of the 4th, Comeaux delivered a solo home-run to left field to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Lake Charles, LA native enjoyed a career day at the plate going 4/4 with a home-run and 3 RBI.

Later in the 4th inning, Cole McConnell's 18th home-run of the season extended Tech's lead out to 6-1.

Ethan Bates would tack on 2 more offensively for the 'Dogs with a 2-run single in the 7th to seal the fate of the Blue Raiders on this afternoon.

Eight runs would be more than enough on this day with Reed Smith on the mound.

The right-hander was fantastic tossing 6 innings of 1-run ball while striking out 4. Smith earned his 7th win of the season.

Sam Brodersen relieved Smith in the 7th and was dynamic as he always is. Brodersen punched out 5 in 2 innings of relief work.

With the game delayed due to lightning in the area in the top of the 9th inning, Tech was forced to get the final 3 outs of the game on Thursday morning.

Ethan Bates would do just that with a scoreless 1-2-3 9th inning to earn Tech's 42nd win of the season.

Up Next

Tech will square-off with the winner of Sam Houston State and Liberty at 12:30 PM on Friday.

