Louisiana Tech announced a home and home agreement in football with South Alabama last week, so at BleedTechBlue.com we wanted to give Bulldog fans an update on what future non-conference schedules look like.

2020

September 5th - @ UNLV

September 12th - @ Baylor

September 19th - Prairie View

November 21st - @ Vanderbilt

2021

September 4th - @ Mississippi State

September 11th - Southeastern (LA)

September 18th - SMU

October 2nd - @ NC State

2022

September 3rd - @ Baylor

September 10th - Stephen F. Austin

September 17th - @ Clemson

September 24th - @ South Alabama

2023

September 2nd - @ SMU

September 9th - Northwestern State

September 16th - Baylor

September 23rd - @ Nebraska

2024

September 7th - @ NC State

September 21 - Tulsa

November 23rd - @ Arkansas

2025

September 6th - NC State

September 27th - @ Tulsa

2027

September 18th - @ Kansas

September 25th - South Alabama

2028

September 16th - Kansas

September 23rd - @ San Diego State

2029

September 15th - San Diego State

September 22th - Bowling Green

2033

September 24th - San Diego State

2034

September 23rd - @ San Diego State

Notes on Future Schedules:

-- In the non-conference, Louisiana Tech has completed its scheduling through the 2023 season

-- In 2024, Louisiana Tech will fill out the non-conference portion of its schedule with an FCS opponent

-- In future years in the non-conference, Louisiana Tech will host the likes of SMU, Baylor, Tulsa, North Carolina State, Kansas, and San Diego State

-- Louisiana Tech will play 5 home games in both 2020 and 2022. In 2021 and 2023, the Bulldogs will play 6 home games. Following the 2023 season, Louisiana Tech is setup to play 6 home games for the foreseeable future.

