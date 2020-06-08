Louisiana Tech's Future Non-Conference Schedules
Louisiana Tech announced a home and home agreement in football with South Alabama last week, so at BleedTechBlue.com we wanted to give Bulldog fans an update on what future non-conference schedules look like.
2020
September 5th - @ UNLV
September 12th - @ Baylor
September 19th - Prairie View
November 21st - @ Vanderbilt
2021
September 4th - @ Mississippi State
September 11th - Southeastern (LA)
September 18th - SMU
October 2nd - @ NC State
2022
September 3rd - @ Baylor
September 10th - Stephen F. Austin
September 17th - @ Clemson
September 24th - @ South Alabama
2023
September 2nd - @ SMU
September 9th - Northwestern State
September 16th - Baylor
September 23rd - @ Nebraska
2024
September 7th - @ NC State
September 21 - Tulsa
November 23rd - @ Arkansas
2025
September 6th - NC State
September 27th - @ Tulsa
2027
September 18th - @ Kansas
September 25th - South Alabama
2028
September 16th - Kansas
September 23rd - @ San Diego State
2029
September 15th - San Diego State
September 22th - Bowling Green
2033
September 24th - San Diego State
2034
September 23rd - @ San Diego State
Notes on Future Schedules:
-- In the non-conference, Louisiana Tech has completed its scheduling through the 2023 season
-- In 2024, Louisiana Tech will fill out the non-conference portion of its schedule with an FCS opponent
-- In future years in the non-conference, Louisiana Tech will host the likes of SMU, Baylor, Tulsa, North Carolina State, Kansas, and San Diego State
-- Louisiana Tech will play 5 home games in both 2020 and 2022. In 2021 and 2023, the Bulldogs will play 6 home games. Following the 2023 season, Louisiana Tech is setup to play 6 home games for the foreseeable future.
