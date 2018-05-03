Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. With only 10 games left in the 2018 regular season, we are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech baseball.

The Bulldogs need to continue winning in order to give them a chance at an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Tech will need to be patient at the plate in order to beat the talented southpaw.

Left-hander, Jake Wyrick will get the start Friday night. In 49 innings pitched, Wyrick has allowed 41 hits, walked 49, and struck out 63 which has resulted in a 3.86 era.

On the mound, Middle Tennessee has struggled to the tune of a 6.24 team ERA.

Austin Dennis leads the Blue Raiders with a .346 batting average to go along with four home runs and 27 RBI. The speedster also has 20 stolen bases on the season.

As a team, Middle is hitting .276 with 35 home runs, and they are averaging over six runs per game.

Looking at Middle Tennessee, the Blue Raiders have a solid offensive ball club while they really struggle on the mound.

Middle Tennessee is currently in 10th place in the league standings. The Blue Raiders would need to finish in 8th place in order to make the conference tournament.

After winning two out of three games against Western Kentucky last weekend, the Bulldogs are now in sole possession of second place in the league standings. The ‘Dogs trail Southern Miss by 1.5 games with a series in Hattiesburg looming May 11-13.

Tech will host Middle Tennessee at J.C. Love Field this weekend. The Bulldogs will play two of their final three conference series at home.

Tech is currently in second place in the league standings, 1.5 games behind Southern Miss. Tech goes to Hattiesburg next weekend.

Middle Tennessee is currently in 10th place in the league standings and would miss the conference tournament if it started today. The top 8 teams will go to Biloxi.

If you remember, MTSU beat Tech 2 out of 3 in the last series of the season which put Tech into a free fall and eventually led to the ‘Dogs missing the NCAA Tournament. That MTSU team also missed the CUSA tournament.

While Middle is 22-22-1 overall and 7-13-1 in conference play, they do hold wins over Tennessee, Memphis, West Virginia, and a very good Vanderbilt team.

Friday night’s game will begin at 6PM, Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday will be at 1PM. Hopefully weather does not play a role this weekend.

Middle is a good offensive ball club, but are terrible on the mound.

Offensively they are hitting .276 as a club and are averaging over 6 runs per game. They have two guys in Austin Dennis and LA Woodard that can really run the bases. Tech must slow these two down.

Austin Dennis can do it all from the two spot in the lineup. He has a .346 batting average to go along with 4 home runs and 27 RBI. He has also 20 stolen bases. He is the ignitor in this lineup. He also pitches in relief. He has a 4.60 ERA in 10 appearances out of the bullpen.

Aaron Aucker is probably the best stick in the lineup. He is hitting .335 with 9 home runs and 49 RBI. He also has 15 doubles. Power guy.

Ryan Kemp is a small guy, but is a really good hitter. He has missed some time due to injury, but is hitting .325 with 3 home runs and 23 RBI. He’ll likely be in the 3-hole and has only struck out 7 times in 143 plate appearances. When I say he’s small, he’s small. He’s 5’4, 160 pounds.

LA Woodard will in all likelihood lead-off. He is one of the better pro prospects in the league at shortstop. While he is only hitting .259, he has walked 33 times good for a .384 OBP. When he gets on base, he can really run. He has 20 stolen bases. He ran a 6.36 60-yard dash in the fall. Insane. Tech has to slow him and Dennis down on the base paths.

Middle strikes out nearly 9 times a game as a team. That’s not a great number, but overall it doesn’t seem to cause too many problems.

Looking at the pitching staff, they have talent, but they are so inconsistent. They have a 6.24 team era and are walking over 7 guys per game. That’ll cause problems for any pitching staff.

Jake Wyrick will likely get the start on Friday night. He is a left-hander that is supremely talented. He can run his fastball up to 93 but has dealt with command issues all season. In 49 innings pitched, he has allowed 41 hits, walked 49, and struck out 63. The 3.86 era that he has is a miracle. The strikeout numbers benefit him greatly.

Carson Lester has gotten the start on Saturday the last two weekends and has been downright terrible. I expect we might see a change there. He’s a right-hander. In 47 innings pitched, he’s allowed 63 hits, walked 37, and struck out 39 good for a 7.88 ERA.

Zach Keenan got the start last weekend on Sunday against UTSA and threw the ball well. He’s a 6’5 freshman right hander. In 30.1 innings pitched, he has allowed 34 hits, walked 13, and struck out 39 good for a 4.45 era. He clearly has good stuff.

Tyler Holcombe will see time out of the bullpen. He has a 5.15 era in 20 appearances. He’s one of their better arms using movement and deception. He has only walked 9 in 36.2 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting .248 off of him.

Peyton Wittington could possibly see some time. He’s a left-hander that has struggled but is only a freshman. He has a funky delivery, but his fastball will be in the upper 80s. He has a 8.93 ERA in 40.1 innings pitched. He’s given up 59 hits, needs to miss more bats.

Overall, Tech has to do damage offensively. Wyrick is dominant when he is on, but he struggles with command. Tech must be patient at the plate against all of their arms.

I would like to see Leal in there in place of Miller, but we will see what Burroughs goes with when Tech announces the rotation later today.

Huddleston has struggled as of late, he needs to get it going again especially with Southern Miss on the horizon next weekend.