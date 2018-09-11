This week is a bye week for the Bulldogs, so we get two weeks to look ahead to the opponent Tech has been waiting nine years to play again: Louisiana State.

Usually, for each of Tech's opponents, I look for a single secret weapon: a player that seems to fly under the radar that ends up having a monumental impact on their team. But for LSU, I'll pick two secret weapons: one on offense and one on defense.

So because we spent the last two weeks looking at defense, let's first tackle the Tigers' offensive secret weapon.

In recent years, LSU's offense has been less than stellar. For each of the past four seasons, the Tigers have failed to crack the Top 40 in scoring offense. Meanwhile, Tech's scoring offense ranked higher than LSU's every single year in that same timeframe.

The 2018 season is still young, but it already looks like more of the same from the Tigers. Louisiana State ranks 70th so far this year in scoring offense, and that's with the benefit of playing FCS Southeastern Louisiana.

The Tigers have gotten decent play out of their QB Joe Burrow and lead RB Nick Brossette, but the problems seem to start and stop with the offensive line. Against the Manny Diaz led Miami defense, the Tiger's O-Line gave up eight tackles for a loss (including a pair of sacks) and five QB hurries. The group fared better against the FCS opponent the next week (as it should), but the Lions were still able to get to Joe Burrow regularly in the second half.

The one bright spot in the blocking crew for the Tigers is who I'm picking as the secret weapon runner-up: Damien Lewis. A transfer from Northwest Mississippi CC, the Right Guard quickly earned the starting job for LSU and has outperformed the four returners.

Going into this week, Lewis was the only Tiger on the offensive line with an overall PFF score in the "starter" tier, with a score of 77.0. He excels as a run blocker, as he recorded a strong 81.5 as a part of the run game, but only a received a mark of 65.3 while protecting the QB.

But to find our #1 secret weapon, we must move to the receivers unit. Justin Jefferson and Stephen Sullivan currently lead the show in reception yards, the later of which made an insane catch on a Hail Mary to end the first half against Southeastern. Those two have been getting the most attention of the receiving unit for LSU, but there is another WR that is primed to make a huge contribution.

Ja'Marr Chase, a freshman out of Rummel, is the Tigers' secret weapon. Chase has only been on the field for 29 of LSU's 126 offensive snaps, but is second on the team in receptions and has recorded a touchdown. So it's fair to think that Chase and QB Joe Burrow have built a decent amount of chemistry.

Chase's talent was well known out of high school, gathering offers from 26 schools as a four star recruit, including an offer from Tech. After a process that involved many commitments and decommitments, Ja'Marr signed his letter of intent with LSU seven months ago.

So what's surprising about Chase is not his talent, but how quickly he has acclimated to the college game. Ja'Marr received a PFF score of 71.2 in his two games so far. Granted, it's a small sample size, but Chase has already proven to be "starting" quality as a true freshman for the Tigers.

Amik and friends may still find a way to shut down LSU's passing game and hold back Ja'Marr Chase. Or maybe Jaylon Ferguson and the front seven will pressure the QB enough to disrupt any offensive rhythm. But on the other hand, maybe we'll see something like this: