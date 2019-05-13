Mason Pledges Commitment to La Tech
Louisiana Tech picked up its fourth commitment in the 2020 recruiting class Saturday evening when Joseph Mason committed to the Bulldogs.
Mason is a DE/OLB from Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, LA.
The 6’3, 220 pounder finished his junior season at Green Oaks with 67 total tackles and 14 sacks.
Mason chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss.
On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Mason told BleedTechBlue.com, “I love the family atmosphere, I felt at home as soon as I stepped on campus.”
