Louisiana Tech (10-11, 1-2) lost a midweek game at ULM (8-14. 0-3) on Tuesday night, which increased the Bulldog losing to 3 games, and caused the Bulldogs to suffer their 7th loss in their last 9 games.

Tech has a couple of days to prepare before traveling to Western Kentucky for their second C-USA series of the year, following last weekends’ series loss to Charlotte.

GAME ONE | Bulldogs get out hit by Warhawks, lose 10-6 to ULM.

WIN | Brandt Corley (1-2) | LOSS | Ryan Harland (0-2)

Although the Bulldogs lost to ULM, 10-6, at Lou St. Amant Field on Tuesday, Louisiana Tech recovered one significant deficit but was unable to do it with a second.

Jonathan Hogart's single through the right side that brought home Philip Matulia, who had taken a five-pitch walk earlier in the inning, gave Louisiana Tech, the game's first run.

The advantage was transient, however, as UL Monroe scored five runs in the bottom of the inning. Nick Fraginals entered the game after weekend starter Rawley Hector had completed his one inning of work but was unable to escape the inning unharmed.

The Warhawks scored all their runs with two outs as well, racking up four singles and using a hit-by-pitch and a Bulldog error to their advantage to take a 5-1 lead.

At the top of the third, LA Tech swiftly tied the score at 5-all. Matulia smashed the ball to right field for a double that brought in two runs after two walks and a hit-by-pitch had loaded the bases. The next batter was Walker Burchfield, who also drove in two runs by hitting a single to center.

Yet the ULM offensive was far from over. After a single and a double to start the fifth off Ryan Harland, they added two more runs. The Warhawks pounded out four more hits to score three in the sixth, pushing the advantage to 10-5 as Jonathan Fincher pitched one inning during the middle of the week.

Sadly, the Bulldog offense was unable to make up for this shortfall. The 'Dogs only managed three hits the rest of the way after scoring five runs on five hits in the first three innings (Ethan Bates' solo home run in the ninth).

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to Bowling Green to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltopper (16-6) in a C-USA weekend series beginning on Friday night. On Tuesday night, WKU was knocked off by #6 Louisville on the road 15-8.

First pitched is scheduled for 6 pm on Friday, 6 pm on Saturday, and 1 pm on Sunday.

The series can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.