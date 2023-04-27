Louisiana Tech (20-22, 9-9) battled to the finish but came up short against Southern Miss (25-15, 11-7) in Hattiesburg on Wednesday night.

GAME ONE | Bulldogs nearly rally late, fall to Golden Eagles 6-5.

WIN | Nikko Mazza (5-1) LOSS | Alec Sparks (3-3)

The Diamond Dogs got on the board early in Hattiesburg with Jorge Corona hitting a fielder’s choice leading to a run score by Dalton Davis.

To start the 2nd inning, Philip Matulia drilled a double to build some momentum for Louisiana Tech. After advancing to 3rd on a ground ball, Matulia scored on a wild lead and gave the Bulldogs from Ruston a 2-0 lead.

However, in the bottom of the 2nd, Southern Miss made a run of their own with a pair of doubles, an RBI on a sacrifice fly, and an RBI single to even the score at 2 while facing Sparks.

The Golden Eagles added one run apiece in the 3rd and 4th innings on a pair of base hits and entered the bottom of the 6th with a 4-2 lead over the Diamond Dogs.

Southern Miss added two more runs in the bottom of the 6th on an RBI single as well as a solo homer against Harland to extend the lead to 6-2.

In the top of the 8th, Ethan Bates crushed a three-run homer to give the Golden Eagles a scare and narrow the deficit to 6-5, but the Bulldogs were unable to generate more offense after the homer and were defeated 6-5 by Southern Miss.

Reed Smith started the game for the Bulldogs, lasting 2.0 innings and allowing 2 earned runs for the night. Weekend starter Alec Sparks relieved Smith and produced 2.0 innings and allowed 2 earned runs as well.

Replacing Sparks was reliever Ryan Harland, who pitched 1.2 innings, threw 2 strikeouts, and allowed 2 earned runs. Landon Tomkins was next up, lasting 1.1 innings, throwing 1 strikeout, and allowing 0 earned runs.

Lastly, Bates stepped up on the mound after his enormous three-run homer and closed out all three Southern Miss batters in just 7 pitches.

On offense, the Bulldogs finished the night with 6 hits compared to 12 from the Golden Eagles. Corona led the way with 2 hits and an RBI, Drost finished with one hit, Davis had one hit, Matulia added a hit, and Bates had one hit with 3 RBIs.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech travels up to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to take on Middle Tennessee (21-19, 10-8), in a three-game C-USA weekend series beginning on Friday. This series has major C-USA tournament implications with MTSU currently ranked at 4th and Tech following right behind at 5th. The Blue Raiders are coming off a series win against Rice and a midweek win at Belmont.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm on Friday, 3 pm on Saturday, and 1 pm on Sunday.

All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

