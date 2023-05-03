Louisiana Tech (22-24, 11-10) lost for the second time to instate foe Northwestern State (24-18, 9-6) once again in extra innings, this time resulting in a 10-7 loss in the 11th inning for the Diamond Dogs.

GAME ONE | NSU edges out LA Tech in extras at the Love Shack.

WIN | Kyle Froehlich (4-1) LOSS | Ethan Bates (3-2)

Northwestern State wasted no time getting on the scoreboard on Tuesday night, starting with a lead-off home run by Elkins to start the game and give the Demons a 1-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Reed Smith was able to settle down for the time being, and the Bulldogs came up with three straight fly balls to close out the inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Ethan Bates responded to the Demons’ homer when one of his own, a first-pitch solo shot to even the score at 1-1.

NSU came up a few hits to get the bases loaded against Smith and hit an RBI single where the ball stayed just inside of the line to break the tie. After the run was scored, Greg Martinez came into the game with the bases loaded once again.

After Martinez came in, Northwestern State hit three consecutive RBI singles, before McLeod came up with a tag out and the Bulldogs got out of the top of the inning trailing 5-1.

In the bottom of the inning, the Diamond Dogs responded swiftly. Logan McLeod was hit by a pitch, Jorge Corona blasted an RBI double to score McLeod, and Brody Drost was walked and was able to score on a wild pitch to cut the score to 5-3.

To open up the 4th inning, Ryan Harland came into the game and took care of business promptly. In the bottom of the inning, Will Safford crushed a double to create some momentum for the offense. Colton Hegwood popped up a sacrifice fly to advance Safford to 3rd.

The speedy Safford was able to reach home on a ball that got loose in the infield and brought the Bulldogs within one. Despite Tech being able to load the bases with two outs, Corona struck out, and the Bulldogs left three runners on base.

Neither time was able to score in the 5th, and Rawley Hector came in for Tech to start the 6th. Hector walked two batters and gave up an RBI double before Alec Sparks entered the contest. Tech was able to reduce the bleeding after a Corona tag out. In the bottom of the 6th, the Bulldog batters went three up three down.

To begin the 7th, Alec Sparks gave up a couple of walks before Caden Copeland came into the game. The defense came up clutch, securing a double play, and Copeland closed the inning with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the inning, McLeod and Drost got on base due to walks, before Philip Matulia beamed a 2-RBI and the Demons made a poor throw to tie the game at 6-6.

Jonathan Fincher looked impressive in his 8th-inning action, keeping the Demons far from home plate. Ethan Bates took over for Tech in the 9th, allowing a double before striking out the Demons.

Neither time was able to score until the top of the 11th when NSU began to wear down Bates. The Demons hit two singles, Bates hit a batter, and NSU hit a two-run double to give the Demons an 8-6 lead. Nick Fraginals relived Bates and allowed two more runs, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the 11th, Dalton Davis bombed a solo home run, but that was all that Tech could combat with, resulting in a 10-7 loss for Louisiana Tech.

Northwestern State finished the game with 15 hits and 3 errors, whereas, Louisiana Tech finished the game with 7 hits and 0 errors.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will stay at home to host UAB (14-30, 5-16) in a three-game C-USA series at the Love Shack. The Blazers will enter the series coming off a 13-3 midweek loss to Division 3 BSC Birmingham-Southern College.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm on Friday, 2 pm on Saturday, and 1 pm on Sunday.

All three games will be broadcast on CUSA.tv and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

---

