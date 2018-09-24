



Louisiana Tech came back from a 24-0 deficit in the second quarter and pulled within 24-21 in the fourth quarter on Saturday. That was as close as the Bulldogs would get, but there were several plays that changed the tide of the game that we can look at.





1. LA Tech started a drive with 8:22 left in the second quarter already trailing 24-0. A fumble by Adrian Hardy and a bobbled pass by Rhashid Bonnette that was ultimately intercepted by LSU killed two previous drives by Tech and set up LSU for touchdowns.

On 3rd and 8, J’Mar Smith hit Javonte Woodard for 33 yards to extend the drive. It has been said if you can convert that initial first down, the momentum can often carry you down the field for a touchdown. The Bulldogs needed a big play and Smith delivered one on that pass to Woodard. Smith would go on to hit Adrian Hardy for a 20 yard touchdown pass to make the score 24-7.





2. After swapping punts, LSU had the ball looking to extend their lead just before halftime. Jaylon Ferguson sacked Joe Burrow and forced a fumble. This was LSU’s first turnover on the season. The officials had let both teams play for the most part and Ferguson had been noticeably held on a few plays. That play not only stopped LSU from scoring, it also gave the LA Tech defense some confidence and the Bulldogs even more momentum heading into halftime.







3. On the opening drive of the second half, Smith had big receptions to Teddy Veal and Adrian Hardy. The big play came on 4th and goal from the 1 yard line. Bobby Holly caught a touchdown pass to pull Tech within 10 points, 24-14.





4. We have a bonus play for you today. James Jackson had a big tackle for loss to set up a LSU punt late in the 3rd quarter. On the next drive, J’Mar Smith hit Hardy for a 40 yard touchdown to make the score 24-21 LSU with 12:44 left in the game.







The Bulldogs had all the momentum at that point, but the tide started to turn back to the home team after that. Dee Anderson caught a 28 yard pass on 2nd and 9 and looked to be out of bounds. They play stood and LSU went on to score a touchdown to go up 31-21. A second questionable call on that drive set up the touchdown. Burrow threw to Anderson in the end zone and Tech’s L’Jarius Sneed was called for pass interference. It appeared Anderson was doing all of the holding, but Sneed didn’t get his head turned around.

On the next drive, Tech appeared to convert a first down, but the replay officials ruled it fourth down and Tech had to punt. Everyone knows you have to play perfect on the road at an SEC venue. Tech got in the hole early and it was just a little too much to overcome. Those fourth quarter calls showed once again you aren’t getting any help as the visitor.

Louisiana Tech played a very solid game overall. The offensive line played outstanding. J’Mar Smith had time to throw all night and the only two times he was sacked were both late in the game.

Linebackers Collin Scott and James Jackson led the team with 11 and 9 tackles respectively. Jackson had a few big plays, including two tackles for loss. The Tech defensive line, led by Jaylon Ferguson, Jordan Bradford, and Immanuel Turner held up extremely well. LSU running backs had 4.9 yards per carry overall, but the Tech defense was pressuring Burrow all night.

J’Mar Smith and Adrian Hardy had the best games of their careers. Smith had 330 yards and three touchdowns and Hardy had 181 receiving yards and caught two of Smith’s touchdown passes.

There are a lot of what if’s in this game, but overall Tech fans have to optimistic about the Bulldogs heading into Conference USA play. Tech is relatively healthy and ready to make a statement. The offense just rolled up 417 yards against LSU and now seem ready to break out in their bid to win the western division of CUSA. That quest starts on Saturday in Denton, TX.









