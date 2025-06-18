Nathan Houston discusses commitment to Diamond Dogs

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Nathan Houston to discuss his commitment to Louisiana Tech.

Houston, a native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, committed to the Bulldogs in late April and will come to Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose to sign with the program, the 6'0, 170-pound shortstop raved about the Tech coaching staff, "It came down to a few different things, but talking to the coaches it was pretty clear that they are a well-organized baseball program and get the most out of their players. I’m just super excited to have this opportunity and get to learn at the next level. The coaches have been clear with me throughout the entire process. Really straight forward and answered every and any questions I had about baseball or school. The coaches have been super welcoming and I can’t wait to get down there and compete."

During his two-year career at Arizona Western, Houston slashed .376/.455/.476 with 3 home runs and 84 RBI.

Speed is a part of Houston's game as he stole 55 bags in 59 attempts over two years. In 2025, Houston was 41 of 42 in the stolen base department.

On what Bulldog fans will like about his game, Houston says, "I think LA Tech fans will appreciate that I’m going to give it everything I got for a win. Whatever that means. I just want to help the team win, and that can come in different aspects of the game. For simpler terms, probably just a gritty mentality."

Video from Houston's FR Year at Arizona Western