The late signing period has arrived as the class of 2023 football recruits can officially sign with college programs across the country.

Louisiana Tech enters the day with 17 signings in a recruiting class that ranks as the 7th best G5 recruiting class in the country.

Tech also ranks 68th nationally in the team rankings, which would be the best finish in program history.

With signatures still needed from a number of prospects, join us with our live blog for all news, updates and highlights from Louisiana Tech's 2023 Signing Day.

Live Signing Day Updates

2023 Commitment List

What We're Expecting

Early Signings | QB Evan Bullock, RB Keith Willis Jr, WR Dakota Williams, TE Eli Finley, OL Hayden Christman, OL Roy Brackins III, OL Keystone Allison, OL Troy Smith , OL Ja’Marion Kennedy, DE Obinna Okeke, DT Delvin “Lip” Whitaker, LB Demardrick Blunt, LB Colton Deckard, CB David Webb, S Cam Hill, S Jacob Fields, S Michael Richard

We will continue to provide updates throughout the day.