The late signing period has arrived as the class of 2024 football recruits can officially sign with college programs across the country.

Louisiana Tech enters the day with 19 verbal commitments.

With some prospects still on the board expected to make their decisions on Wednesday, join us with our live blog for all news, updates and highlights from Louisiana Tech's 2024 Signing Day.

Live Signing Day Updates

2024 Commitment List

Early Signings

What We're Expecting

We will continue to provide updates throughout the day.