National Signing Day Hub | Live Blog of Louisiana Tech's 2025 Signing Class

The Early Signing Period has arrived as the Class of 2025 football recruits can officially sign with college programs across the country.

Louisiana Tech enters the day with 13 verbal commitments.

The Bulldogs currently have the 4th-ranked recruiting class in Conference USA.

With some prospects still on the board expected to make their decisions on Wednesday, join us with our live blog for all news, updates and highlights from Louisiana Tech's 2025 Signing Day.

Live Signing Day Updates at BleedTechBlue.com

2025 Commitment List

What We're Expecting

We will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

7:25 AM - JC DB Kam Carter signs with the Bulldogs



