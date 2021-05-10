BleedTechBlue - No. 14 Diamond Dogs split rain-shortened series with FIU

Mother Nature was not kind to Louisiana Tech (33-12, 19-7) and FIU (18-28, 9-17) in Miami this weekend.

The two teams were only able to play three innings on Friday night before being rained out.

On Saturday, Tech and FIU finished game one of the series before playing a 9-inning game that started 45 minutes following the completion of the first game.

On Sunday, both games of the doubleheader were rained out.

Let's take a look at the results of the two games that did get played.

Game 1 | FIU takes advantage of rain delay, storms back for 10-5 win

Louisiana Tech held a 4-1 lead after 3.5 innings of play. That's when Mother Nature entered the picture and washed away the game, delaying the completion of the game until Saturday.

Cade Gibson would start on the mound when play resumed Saturday.

Gibson along with five other Tech relievers really struggled to find a rhythm.

In the final five innings of the contest, Tech pitching allowed 9 ER on 8 hits and 7 BB.

Kyle Griffen received his first loss of the season in relief after he allowed 3 ER in 1.1 innings of work.

Offensively, Jorge Corona lead the way with 3 hits, including his 3rd home run of the season.

The sophomore catcher also added 2 RBI.

Game 2 | Wells grand slam propels Tech to 12-7 win

Tech found itself down 2-0 after one inning of play in the nightcap of the doubleheader on Saturday.

The 'Dogs had to dig deep.

They did.

After tying the game at 2 in the 3rd inning, Tech made its move in the 6th.

Alex Ray delivered an RBI-single to give Tech a 3-2 lead.

Taylor Young followed with an RBI-double to make it 4-2 Tech.

Parker Bates then drove one to deep left-CF for a 2B to make it 6-2 Tech.

In the bottom half of the 6th inning, Humberto Torres hit a 3-run HR to LF to trim the Tech lead to 6-5.

Fear not, Hunter Wells had the Bulldogs covered.

The senior launched a grand slam to RF in the top of the 7th inning to give Tech a 10-5 lead and put the game away.

The two teams would each score a pair of runs over the final two frame in which Tech closed out the 12-7 victory.

Offensively, Wells lead the way with 3 hits and 4 RBI. Wells is now hitting .351 with 8 HR and 37 RBI in 2021.

Cole McConnell also had a great day at the plate going 4/5 with 1 RBI.

Landom Tomkins earned his 5th save of the season after allowing 1 earned run over the final 4 innings of the game.

Up Next

Tech will travel to LSU for a midweek contest Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM on SEC Network+.

