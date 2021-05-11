 BleedTechBlue - No. 14 LA Tech travels to LSU for midweek match-up
No. 14 LA Tech travels to LSU for midweek match-up

Louisiana Tech (32-13) will travel to LSU (29-18) for a midweek match-up Tuesday night.

Game Time

Tuesday | 5:00 PM

- The game can be streamed on SEC Network +.

- Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

- LA Tech RHP Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.15) vs LSU RHP Will Hellmers (6-1, 2.94)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters the match-up against LSU off of a series split against FIU.

The weekend series against FIU was originally planned to be a 4-game conference series but ended up only being a 2-game series due to a rainout of the doubleheader on Sunday.

Tech dropped the first game 10-5 before bouncing back with a 12-7 win over the Panthers to split the series.

In the two games, Jorge Corona was 5/7 (.571) at the plate with 1 HR and 2 RBI.

For the season, Corona is now hitting .302 with 3 HR and 21 RBI.

Scouting the Tigers

LSU won a series at Auburn over the weekend.

Paul Mainieri's club outscored Auburn 17-9 in winning the first two games before dropping the finale 2-1.

As a team, LSU has slugged 67 home runs and is averaging 6.7 runs per game.

Tre Morgan continues to ignite the Tiger offense at the top of the lineup.

The FR from New Orleans is hitting .363 with 5 HR and 33 RBI. Morgan has also stolen 12 bases.

Statistical Comparison

How do LA Tech and LSU stack up statistically? 
Statistic LA Tech LSU

Runs Per Game

7.2

6.7

Team Batting Average

.305

.274

Slugging %

.489

.458

Home Runs

53

67

Stolen Bases

20

43

ERA

4.24

4.54

Batting Average Against

.262

.247

Strikeouts Per 9 IP

8.1

9.2

Fielding %

.971

.976

